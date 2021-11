Beauty editors pick the most stylish looks they hit on Instagram this week.

Lizaveta Shaturova Happy to every bright down jacket

It’s nice when the icons of childhood style can remain them even after a dozen years. In my opinion, Bill Kaulitz in leopard and leather looks less stressed than Harry Styles completely in Gucci (no offense Harry)

I want to show this photo of Kim in a pink down jacket to everyone who still believes that winter clothes cannot be beautiful. It’s a pity that brands that produce jackets for more than a million do not yet allow themselves such brightness.

Another great example of how custom color block works profitably

Anna Makhorina I bought running shoes, and on this day the sports stadium was converted into an ice rink

The style of the 2000s has set the teeth on edge for many, but in the interpretation of Lily-Rose Depp, it does not look beaten. And yes, please note that oversized jeans are being replaced by fitted models

The style of the actor from “Gossip Girl” looks more interesting than the images of all the heroes of the new season combined. Tiered pearl beads with bear pendant add irony to the look

Cozy autumn bows performed by one of the most talked about fashionable couples. But most importantly: these are the first pictures of the paparazzi, where the actors do not hide their relationship.

Ying Frank Ordered custom backgammon instead of regular sneakers

The idea of ​​an office look from Skepta. You can try after the lockdown is over

Rhude founder Ruigi Villasenor knows a lot about relaxed looks and knows how to showcase the latest from his own brand. Check out these loafers!