Biden’s aide met in Washington with the head of Zelensky’s office :: Politics :: RBC

Jake Sullivan

(Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)



US Assistant to the President for National Security Jake Sullivan met in Washington with the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Andriy Yermak, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, according to the White House website.

“They discussed the progress made on the bilateral priorities outlined by the President [США Джо] Biden and the President of Ukraine [Владимиром] Zelensky in their joint statement on September 1, ”- said in an official statement following the meeting.

The negotiating parties also welcomed the re-launch of the bilateral commission on strategic partnerships and continued cooperation on energy security, governance reforms and anti-corruption. “Sullivan emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also welcomed Ukraine’s commitment to resolving the conflict in Donbass, ”the press service said.

Biden’s meeting with Zelensky took place on September 1 in Washington. At the time, the American president declared the US “firm commitment” to support Ukraine’s sovereignty “in the face of Russian aggression” and added that he hoped to visit Ukraine again in the future.

Following the talks, both sides issued a joint statement stating that Biden and Zelensky discussed a number of issues: Crimea’s sovereignty, Ukraine’s accession to NATO, Washington’s allocation of $ 60 million in military aid to Kiev, as well as threats to Europe, which, according to the presidents, may appear after the launch of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.