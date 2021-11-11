Binance Labs will support 9 projects in the field of cryptocurrency :: RBC.Crypto

Products selected by the incubator will be able to receive advice from the founders of the crypto exchange and other well-known personalities in the industry, as well as support in marketing promotion

The venture capital arm of the crypto exchange Binance and the innovation incubator Binance Labs have selected nine projects to participate in the third season of the program to support promising projects in the field of cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Projects selected for participation in the third season:

Block Ape Scissors – an ecosystem on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that brings together gaming products, NFT and DeFi;

Tranching Protocol – protocol for optimizing farming and hedging;

GAT Network – a network of NFT trading and gaming projects, which has already launched several projects at BSC;

Wombat is a wallet for gamers that supports the exchange of NFT and tokens on various blockchains;

Bird.Money is a new type of decentralized oracle that gives blockchain developers access to plug-and-play analytics products for next generation web platforms;

Mint Club is an intelligent platform for creating tokens without the need for coding or providing liquidity on the BSC;

Raydius is software designed to build a blockchain ecosystem.

The third season of the program will begin on November 15th. Selected projects will be able to receive advice from the founders of Binance and other prominent figures in the crypto industry, as well as support in marketing their product.

