Bitcoin price collapsed: Investments: Economy: Lenta.ru

Bitcoin price plummeted 9.3 percent after the decision of the Central Bank of China to ban all transactions related to cryptocurrency. According to trading data, the peak of the collapse occurred at 14:18, when the cryptocurrency was worth $ 40,908.

As of 14:50 Moscow time, bitcoin is trading at $ 41,660 apiece. Ethereum, another popular cryptocurrency, plummeted at a peak of 13.89 percent to $ 2,750. At 14:50 it costs $ 2838.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announced on September 24 that cryptocurrencies should not be traded alongside traditional currencies. The NBK warned of a ban on financial institutions, payment systems and Internet firms from facilitating cryptocurrency trading and pledged to vigorously curb speculation in virtual currency to protect people’s property and maintain financial order.

In mid-July, one of China’s first crypto billionaires and the founder of the BTC China crypto exchange, Bobby Lee, predicted that cryptocurrency would be banned in the country. In his opinion, the Chinese authorities have declared war on bitcoin because they do not want to deal with an unregulated financial product. Lee advised the miners to sell their equipment, otherwise it will soon become much cheaper.