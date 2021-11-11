Bitcoin rate fell by 9% amid correction of financial markets :: RBC.Crypto

The first cryptocurrency fell sharply to $ 62.8 thousand after updating the maximum at around $ 69 thousand.This happened after information appeared about non-payment of bonds by the Chinese developer Evergrande

On the evening of November 10, the bitcoin rate fell by 9%, to $ 62.8 thousand. The cost of the first cryptocurrency dropped sharply after it renewed its historical maximum at around $ 69 thousand. As of November 11, 9:40 Moscow time, the asset is traded at $ 64. 8 thousand, over the past day it has fallen in price by 2%.

A sharp decline in quotations led to the liquidation of margin positions of crypto exchange users in the amount of $ 693 million per day, according to Bybt. A total of 172 thousand traders were forcibly closed deals, the largest losses fell on pairs with bitcoin – $ 193 million.

Yesterday there was news about a possible default of the Chinese developer China Evergrande Group. Failure to pay interest on bonds could lead to a default of the company, against which the financial markets corrected. For example, the American S&P 500 index fell 0.82% to 4646.71 points. However, later it was reported that the payment had taken place.

