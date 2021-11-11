Blake Lively dyes her thousand dollar shoes with nail polish to match her dress

Manolo Blahnik’s shoes “suffered”, but the actress wanted her image to be perfect

Actress Blake Lively admitted she improved her 1,000-dollar Manolo Blahnik satin shoes with nail polish. Otherwise, they would not match her dress. Writes about this Daily Mail.

The buckles on the shoes of the Hangisi model, made of rhinestones imitating diamonds, were redesigned. Blake, known as one of the most stylish women of our time, thought it was too provocative and therefore painted the buckles with red nail polish.



Blake Lively at the Empire State Building [+–] Photo: Instagram blakelively

She participated in the ceremony at the Empire State Building in New York. The actress had the honor to turn the lever that lit the lights on the skyscraper. For this responsible mission, she chose a satin dress from Georges Chakra, decorated with ruby ​​drops and a red coat from Max Mara, and complemented the look with a Chanel handbag.



In her “hooligan” trick in relation to shoes, the actress admitted on her Instagram and at the same time apologized to the designers of her coat for intercepting it with a belt.

“I’ve never felt more like a New Yorker than I do today, so thank you everyone for making me feel that way,” Blake joked at the ceremony.

Manolo Blahnik shoes in original form [+–] Photo: ebay.com

That night, the Empire State lit up in the colors of the British flag, marking the end of the US-UK flight ban. They were previously suspended due to the pandemic.

So the event on one of the most famous skyscrapers in New York was organized by British Airways, NYC & Company and the British Consulate General in New York.

Recall that this particular model of shoes from Manolo Blahnik became popular and, perhaps, the most recognizable when it appeared in the sequel to the series “Sex and the City”.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi shoes from the movie “Sex and the City” [+–] Photo: Screenshot

It was this model, but in blue, was on Carrie Bradshaw when she went down the aisle with “The Man of her Dreams”.