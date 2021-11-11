Bloomberg: EU in December may impose sanctions against Aeroflot due to the crisis in Belarus | News | News

The authorities of the European Union (EU) are discussing the possibility of imposing sanctions against Aeroflot as part of a new package of restrictive measures against Belarus due to the migration crisis on the border with Poland. This was announced on Thursday, November 11, by Bloomberg, citing an unnamed European official.

According to him, along with the Russian company, the sanctions may affect the Turkish national air carrier Turkish Airlines. The European Union believes that these companies are engaged in transporting migrants from the Middle East to Minsk, who then try to cross the border with Poland.

He noted that the EU may announce new restrictions together with the US and Great Britain early next month, writes Gazeta.Ru.

On the eve, the EU asked Russia to use its influence on Belarus to solve the problem with migrants trying to get to the Union countries. As noted by the representative of the press service of the European Commission Peter Stano, there are more than 10 thousand servicemen on the Polish-Belarusian border who are trying to prevent illegal migrants from entering the territory of Poland.

The head of the European Council Charles Michel added that the EU stands in solidarity with Poland in connection with the migration crisis. According to him, Brussels will consider the possibility of financing the construction of infrastructure to protect the Polish border.

On November 9, Poland announced a tough attack on the border for the first time in 30 years. According to the country’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the purpose of this attack is to create chaos in the European Union. He also expressed confidence that the current events are part of Russia’s policy, which is allegedly behind the actions of the President of Belarus.

The situation with migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border escalated on November 8. Then a large group of refugees in Belarus came to the border with Poland in the forest. Migrants cut barbed wire at the border of the two countries and asked to be allowed into the territory of the European Union. In response, the Polish military used tear gas. On November 9, it was reported that two groups of migrants were able to break through the barbed wire, all the refugees were detained and expelled.