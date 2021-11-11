Bloomberg: EU may impose sanctions against Aeroflot

https://ria.ru/20211111/sanktsii-1758487836.html

Angry Russians are again to blame: EU may impose sanctions against Aeroflot over Belarus

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. EU authorities are discussing the possibility of imposing sanctions on Aeroflot as part of a new package of restrictive measures against Belarus due to the migration crisis on the border with Poland, Bloomberg writes, citing an unnamed European official. The source claims that, along with the Russian company, the sanctions may affect the Turkish the national airline Turkish Airlines. According to him, the EU may announce new restrictions jointly with the US and the UK early next month. In turn, a source close to Aeroflot explained in a comment to RBC that the airline does not fly to countries from which is traditionally a flow of refugees. In the Middle East, the carrier works only with Egypt, Israel, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the accusations of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about Moscow’s “involvement” in the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, called his words irresponsible and unacceptable. The Kremlin noted that the situation with the refugees is indeed extremely difficult, and the tendency of increasing tensions cannot but worry the Russian authorities. In recent months, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have announced an increase in the number of illegal immigrants on the border with Belarus and accused Minsk of creating a migration crisis. This week, the situation has become seriously complicated: more than two thousand refugees have accumulated in front of the Polish barriers, mainly from the Middle East and North Africa, who are trying to enter Poland. They explain to the Polish security officials that they left their countries because of the danger to their lives, but they do not let them in and periodically use tear gas. flow of people. Minsk rejects all accusations of creating a migration crisis. In Warsaw, what is happening was called the largest attempt in the Polish history of a massive force penetration into the territory of the state. Poland and Lithuania introduced a state of emergency on the borders with Belarus and pulled troops there.

2021

