Bloomberg learned about the difficulties of US spying for Xi Jinping :: Politics :: RBC

US top officials do not receive enough intelligence about what is happening in Beijing, and “understand little” about the real state of affairs in the Chinese leadership, the agency writes. Xi Jinping becomes more difficult to follow

Xi Jinping

(Photo: Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters)



The PRC and the country’s leadership, including Chairman Xi Jinping, are becoming increasingly difficult targets for US espionage, Bloomberg reports, citing former and current officials who had access to the most classified intelligence materials.

The situation is becoming less transparent, they said, while the need for intelligence is growing amid a range of issues related to China, including Taiwan and advanced technology.

The lack of information became apparent after Beijing took unexpected steps for the United States to “regain control in Hong Kong, demonstrate military force in the South China Sea, limit investigations into the origins of COVID-19, and put pressure on Chinese companies that were about to go public in the United States. , and an increase in hacker attacks, ”writes Bloomberg. All of this came as a surprise to the administrations of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, agency sources say.

American intelligence problems stem from both the fact that Beijing caused significant damage to the US spy network even before Xi Jinping came to power, and the continuing shortage of people who speak Mandarin Chinese.