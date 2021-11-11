Bloomberg learned that Merkel is waiting for a call from Putin because of Lukashenka :: Politics :: RBC

The German Chancellor was waiting for the Russian President to call her back after the last conversation on the situation in Belarus

Photo: Victor Tolochko / Sputnik / RIA Novosti



Angela Merkel, Germany’s acting chancellor, expects the Russian president to call her back before nightfall after telephone talks with Vladimir Putin today. It is reported by Bloomberg with reference to the words of a source in the EU authorities.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, she turned to the Russian president with a request to influence Alexander Lukashenko in order to resolve the migration crisis on the border with Poland. “She conveyed a clear message to Putin that he needs to talk to Lukashenka,” the source said.

Earlier, the press service of the German Chancellor has already reported that Merkel asked Putin to help with the issue of migrants, but a possible second conversation by Berlin was not mentioned. “The Chancellor stressed that the use of migrants by the Belarusian regime as a tool against the European Union is inhuman and completely unacceptable and asked the Russian president to influence the regime in Minsk,” the report on the telephone conversation said. In the Kremlin’s message, the conversation between the two leaders was described in a shorter way: “The situation with refugees on the borders of Belarus with the EU countries is examined in detail. Concern was expressed about the humanitarian consequences of the migration crisis ”. At the same time, the Kremlin advised the German Chancellor to discuss this topic directly with Minsk.

Merkel asked Putin to influence the “regime in Minsk” because of the refugees



Earlier, Reuters reported about the possibility of the European Union imposing new sanctions against Belarus due to migrants. According to Politico, the package of sanctions will include two sections: one dedicated to the Belarusians responsible for organizing the flow of migrants to the border, and the second to those responsible for human rights violations in Belarus. As a legal basis for the imposition of sanctions, the EU plans to add a new category – “human trafficking”.