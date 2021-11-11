https://ria.ru/20211111/kollegi-1758663703.html

Bloomberg: US warned the EU about Russia’s “plans” to “invade” Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. US officials have expressed concerns to their European colleagues that Moscow may consider the possibility of an “invasion” of Ukraine, reports Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources. As noted in the material, Washington is raising the alarm about a “possible military operation.” According to the agency, the States have information on this topic, which they have not yet shared with the European authorities. Washington intends to do this before a decision is made on a collective response. According to Bloomberg sources, the US fears and assessments are supported by “publicly available evidence.” In turn, a source close to the Kremlin claims that Russia does not intend to start a war with Ukraine now, but wants to show its readiness to use force if necessary. According to another unnamed interlocutor of the agency, an offensive is “unlikely”, but there is supposedly a plan to respond to provocations from Kiev. At the same time, one of the sources stressed that it is impossible to find out the true intentions of Moscow or predict its next step. First Deputy Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky denied information about Russia’s “invasion” of a neighboring country. According to him, many threats, on the contrary, come from Ukraine and the United States, whose ships are “very provocative” in the Black Sea area. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly denied Western media reports that Russia “pulls forces” to the border with Ukraine. As the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov pointed out, Moscow is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion – this does not threaten anyone and should not bother anyone. At the same time, any country whose borders have an unstable region will take the necessary measures for its own security, while the United States and its NATO allies have recently significantly increased military activity in the Black Sea. In the last 24 hours alone, the Russian Aerospace Forces discovered and escorted four NATO reconnaissance aircraft. According to the Ministry of Defense, the United States is trying to create a grouping of troops near the Russian borders, and one of Washington’s goals is the military development of Ukraine. The US is studying the situation in the event of a military solution to the conflict in Donbass, the ministry believes.

