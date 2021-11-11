BMW starts mass production of futuristic electric motorcycles CE 04

German premium vehicle manufacturer BMW has announced the launch of the CE 04 electric motorcycle. The new bike has received many features that allow it to become a leader in its segment. Although at the time of the announcement in 2020, many believed that the novelty would remain a concept model, it came to mass production.

Production began at the BMW plant in Berlin. The CE 04 looks like a hybrid of a premium scooter and a light electric motorcycle and is capable of speeds up to 120 km / h. The model is equipped with a 42 hp electric motor. – several models of well-known manufacturers are already on sale in this class.

The motorcycle can accelerate to 50 km / h in 3 seconds. Another model of lower power is expected to be released, capable of reaching maximum speed for a longer time. The battery of the more powerful version has a capacity of 8.9 kWh, on average a motorcycle can travel up to 130 km without recharging.

The model supports functions that were not available on classic motorcycles of the old type. Provided by the so-called. “Automatic Stability Control” (ASC), “Dynamic Clutch Control” (DTC), there is even a reverse gear, unusual for motorcycles, which provides unique opportunities for maneuvering. The novelty will be available with several charging options, including power from a regular home outlet. According to BMW, fast charging from powerful charging stations is also provided.

The CE 04 will be the forerunner of a series of urban electric motorcycles that BMW intends to launch in the foreseeable future. In addition to the usual, the release of the police version is also provided, equipped with sirens, “tactical” wardrobe trunks for storing equipment and flashing beacons.

The first batch of CE 04 will enter the market by 2022, the price on the manufacturer’s website is almost 12,000 euros.