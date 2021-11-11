Boho chic is the trend of summer 2021 that Kendall Jenner is already following

On May 21, the official launch of the tequila brand 818 Kendall Jenner took place. The event was not without a big party – on the guest list you could see the Kardashian family, Winnie Harlow, The Weeknd, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry. And while the guests were tasting the drink that Kendall had been working on for four years, we followed the fashion agenda of the event.

How Kendall Jenner sets fashion trends View gallery

And for good reason: it seems that the model is returning boho-chic to fashion. The style, which was born from the hippie era and gained popularity in many ways thanks to the Coachella music festival, welcomes flowing fabrics, ethnic motifs, an abundance of decorative elements and natural colors. Kendall did a great job and opted for velvet drawstring bell-bottomed trousers, a cropped silk blouse and square-toed boots. Gamma – sandy beige. Sloppy curls and large rings – a boho-chic look with a touch of 2021 trends (like low-rise pants) is ready.

Introducing a couple of boho elements into the wardrobe on the eve of summer will be just the way. Garments with fringes, strings, embroidery or lace are a direct hit. Take out all your accessories and combine fabrics of different weights: chiffon and leather, suede and silk, cotton and corduroy, denim and linen.

Lost in all the boho-chic variety? We have collected the most beautiful specimens, with which you will definitely not go wrong. Combine them with each other or with a neutral base – so there is no mistake.

Paris Texas, 34,064 rubles, farfetch.com

Etro, 158,400 rubles, farfetch.com

Adriana Degreas, 35 251 ruble, farfetch.com

Missing You Already, 7395 rubles, farfetch.com

Yvonne S, 35342 rubles, net-a-porter.com

Charo Ruiz, 14,518 rubles, net-a-porter.com

Michael Michael Kors, $ 875, farfetch.com

See by Chloé, 21 270 rubles, net-a-porter.com