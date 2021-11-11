Bomb exploded at university in Cameroon :: Society :: RBC

Photo: @MMLTouray / Twitter



About 200 students were injured in a bomb explosion near Amphi-600 University in southwestern Cameroon, Cameroon Concord News reported.

According to the newspaper, explosive devices went off in several districts of the southwestern region at once. So, the first bomb killed a taxi driver in the city of Buea, the second exploded at a local university.

As the source of Cameroon-Info.Net specified, the bomb exploded on the territory of the university amphitheater. “As far as I know, there were no deaths. But the general panic caused by the explosion led to injuries, ”the source said and added that all the seriously wounded were taken to the hospital.

In the southwestern part of Cameroon, there is the unrecognized formation of Ambazonia, on whose territory a predominantly English-speaking population lives. In the 1990s, power in the region fell into the hands of the separatists. In October 2017, they declared the independence of a territory called the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and formed an interim government. Since then, clashes have regularly occurred between the parties.