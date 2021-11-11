Booms have been installed near the grounded container ship Rise Shine, rescuers are preparing to unload containers – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Booms (floating enclosing elements that limit the spread of substances on the surface of the water. – Approx. VL.ru) was installed near the grounded container ship Rise Shine on Wednesday, November 10. There is minor contamination on the water near the engine room in the form of a rainbow film. Now a safe fairway is being laid for ships that will unload containers. VL.ru was told about this by Ivan Agarevsky, director of the Primorsky branch of the FBU Marine Rescue Service of Rosmorrechflot.

“The procedure is clear, how and where to unload. Now the selection of a safe fairway for the barge and floating crane is underway, this will be done today. To start work, in parallel, there is an agreement with the owner. The unloading of the containers itself will take 2-3 days, ”Ivan Vladimirovich specified.

As a reminder, on November 9, in the area of ​​Cape Kozino off the coast of Nakhodka, the container ship Rise Shine under the Panama flag with 14 crew members on board, all of them citizens of China, ran aground. By the end of the day, the team was evacuated. The reason for the grounding, according to preliminary data, was the breakage of the anchor at the ship’s anchorage 200 meters from the coast due to a high wave.

On board Rise Shine there are 199 containers with consumer goods with a total weight of over 1.6 thousand tons. According to preliminary information, these are auto parts, fittings, printers, vacuum cleaners, diapers, air humidifiers and other goods.