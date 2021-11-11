Britney Spears prepares to be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey

The last 13 years in Britney Spears’ life have been challenging. The singer was under the tutelage of her father and did not have the right to dispose of her assets, contracts and personal life herself. However, soon the performer’s dependence on Jamie Spears will end, and she is ready to reveal all the worst secrets of recent years in an extensive interview.

Britney Spears (Photo: Michelangelo Di Battista / Sony / RCA via Getty Images)

Today Britney is a welcome guest on any programs, but the singer herself decided to entrust her secrets to only one person – Oprah Winfrey. Apparently, mindful of the hype surrounding the interviews of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, she seeks to repeat their success.

Oprah Winfrey (Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images)

The Mirror edition writes that Britney looked at several excerpts from the conversation with the Sussex couple, and they touched her very much. In his conversation with Winfrey, the talk will mainly focus on her father and the scandals around guardianship. “Britney was moved by this interview with Oprah. Many people want to interview Spears, but she only targets Oprah. And Winfrey and her team are ready! It will happen in a few weeks, ”an insider tells the tabloid.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Shot from an interview with Oprah Winfrey)

We will remind, the other day it became known that a real surveillance was installed for Britney. Eavesdropping devices were hidden in her house, and all messages from her gadgets were read.