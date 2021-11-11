Caitlyn Jenner spoke about the relationship with her daughters

In a new interview with The Skinny Confidential Him & Her, Kaitlyn Jenner spoke about how she is developing with her children Kylie and Kendall after the gender change.

In a conversation, Kaitlyn admitted that she has a good relationship with her daughters, but Kylie is “a little closer.”

Caitlin and Kylie Jenner

“Kendall and I have a lot in common. She is also very athletic. We have a similar attitude towards life. I get along with her and with Kylie. But Kylie seems to be a little closer to me. We had dinner together recently. We try to meet for dinner once a week or two. She always cooks great food, much better than the restaurants. Sometimes my friend Sophia Hutchins joins us, she communicates well with Kylie. This is how we spend our dinners. There are three of us, no one around … A little wine, talking about this and that. In this regard, we are very close. Kendall isn’t like that – she’s more secretive. And Kylie is an open book, ”Jenner shared.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner, @kyliejenner

We will remind, in 2015, Caitlin changed her gender. Jenner was previously called Bruce. Note that at one time he became famous as a decathlete, having won a gold medal at the Pan American Games in 1975 and the 1976 Olympics, setting a world record.

Chris and Bruce Jenner with their daughters (Photo: legion-media.ru)