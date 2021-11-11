Can Ben Affleck play Batman in Batgirl?

As you know, the film is being developed for HBO Max “Batgirl“, And it is confirmed that Batman will appear in it – however, it is not specified which one, since there have been too many of them lately.

And while most fans agreed that we will see a version of Michael Keaton in the tape, there are signs that it could be Ben Affleck. Earlier it became known that J.K. Simmons will reprise the role of Commissioner Gordon in “Batgirl”, And he, as we remember, interacted with the version of the Dark Knight Ben Affleck in the DC MCU. However, there is also “Flash“, Where it is rumored that Affleck’s last hero appearance will take place, and chances are that the film will somehow set the stage for Batgirl’s solo adventure – including Batman’s appearance on the project.

We shouldn’t forget about the news that Michael Keaton may replace Ben Affleck as Batman in the DC MCU, which further adds confidence that this particular version of the Dark Knight will appear in “Batgirl“. It’s hard to imagine what exactly awaits us, but the DC cinematic universe is full of surprises, and thanks to “Flash“And the concept of the multiverse – it seems that anything can happen.

Who do you think will play Batman in “Batgirl“? Which version of the character would you like to see – Michael Keaton or Ben Affleck? Be sure to share your opinion in the comments below!

The film is expected to premiere in late 2022.