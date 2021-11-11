Cardi B and Halle Berry Produce First-ever All-Female Hip-Hop Album

American singer Cardi B and Hollywood actress Halle Berry produced the first ever all-female hip-hop album. It consists of the soundtracks for the movie “Beats”. This was reported by Mixmag.

In addition to Cardi B herself, Saweetie, Young MA, Ambre, City Girls and Flo Milli took part in the recording of the disc. In an interview with Variety, Berry admitted that she can’t wait to present the picture and especially the title song for her, performed by HER

In addition to this single, the album includes five more tracks created specifically for the film, which will be Berry’s directorial debut. Songs include “Bet It” by Cardi B, “Attitude” by Saweetie and “The Fuck” by Latto.

In addition, the disc will include seven more songs that have not been previously published. They were created by Baby Tate, Rapsody and Erica Banks.

“I love seeing these women of color now writing, directing, producing and telling their stories. This is important because for a long time, white men have been telling stories about black women, ”said Berry.

Strikes will premiere in select theaters on November 17th. The tape will appear on the Netflix streaming platform on November 24. The film tells about a mixed martial arts fighter who is forced to return to the ring when her once abandoned son moves in with her.