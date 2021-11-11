Changpeng Zhao announces plans to open Binance headquarters in France

Binance expects to become a digital asset service provider in France within six to twelve months. This was stated by its CEO Changpeng Zhao in an interview with Les Echos.

In November, the bitcoin exchange and France FinTech launched an initiative to support blockchain and cryptocurrency projects in France in the amount of € 100 million. This reduces the chances of Ireland as a country of registration of the headquarters, which was previously allowed by Reuters.

“France is a natural choice for a regional and possibly a global head office. We want regulation to accelerate growth. 5% of the world’s population (400 million people) have already discovered cryptocurrencies. We need to convince the remaining 95%. To do this, you need to create trust – having contacts with local authorities and offices where clients can solve emerging problems ”, – Zhao stated.

According to him, 600 of Binance’s 3,500 employees are responsible for regulatory compliance. A quarter of them joined the state in 2021.

Zhao plans to hold a meeting with representatives of FCA…

Recall that in September, the CEO of Binance announced the abandonment of the “decentralized” business model.

Earlier, amid a series of warnings from regulators, Zhao issued an open letter in which he spoke about the exchange’s plans to ensure compliance and protect customers.

