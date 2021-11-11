Changpeng Zhao: “France is suitable for Binance headquarters”

Binance cryptocurrency exchange CEO Changpeng Zhao said the company is trying to license a digital asset service provider in France and open a headquarters there.

In early November, it became known that Binance was launching a $ 116 million project to develop blockchain and cryptocurrencies in France. It seems that the country was not chosen by chance – it is in France that the headquarters of the cryptocurrency exchange may be opened. At the same time, it was reported in October that the headquarters of the exchange may appear in Ireland.

“France will be a natural choice for a regional, and perhaps a global headquarters,” Zhao said in an interview with Les Echoes.

The CEO of Binance stressed that the emergence of a single headquarters will make the exchange’s relationship with regulators much easier. It was this direction that became a priority for the company after the statements of regulators in the summer of 2021. Now, of the 3,500 employees of the exchange, 600 are engaged precisely in interaction with regulators and ensuring compliance with requirements. And the team is constantly expanding.

“We want to be regulated. At the current stage of our development, this will allow us to grow faster. Now 5% of people in the world – 400 million – use cryptocurrencies, they are pioneers. Our goal is to convince the remaining 95%, ”Zhao said.

Recently, Changpeng Zhao invited institutional investors to pay attention to cryptocurrencies and stressed that it is digital assets that will become the future of the global financial system.