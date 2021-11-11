Chekhov for Keanu. What Russian books do foreign stars love?

Classical Russian literature is known all over the world. Do you know that there are many of her real fans among foreign stars? AiF.ru tells about Western actors who read and fell in love with Russian classics.

Actor Keanu Reeves has a deep love for Russian literature. Among his favorite authors are Anton Chekhov, Leo Tolstoy, Fyodor Dostoevsky. In addition, Reeves was associated with the Russian language in several film roles. In the films John Wick and The Professional, he needed to master Russian to some extent. It is interesting that the actor managed to read Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” in Russian.

American actor David Harbor did not stand aside. He read books by Fyodor Dostoevsky, Nikolai Gogol, Anton Chekhov, Mikhail Bulgakov. “From the amazing books of these authors, I learned that Russians have a very big heart, that they are very emotional, have a bright personality and can be single-minded in achieving their dreams,” Harbor shared his feelings in a recent interview with the Metro newspaper.

Nastassja Kinski.

German actress Nastassja Kinski was named after two heroines of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s novel “The Idiot”: Nastasya Filippovna and Aglaya Epanchina (the artist’s middle name). Kinski has shown a special love for Russian literature throughout his life. Even her children she gave the names Alyosha and Sophia, in honor of the heroes of Dostoevsky. In addition, the actress became interested in film adaptations of Russian classics, among which were Jerzy Skolimovsky’s “Spring Waters” based on Ivan Turgenev, “And the Light Shines in the Dark” by the Taviani brothers based on Leo Tolstoy, as well as Andrei Eshpai’s “Humiliated and Insulted” by Fyodor Dostoevsky.

At one of the meetings with journalists Jared Leto, American actor and frontman rock groups Thirty Seconds to Mars, said that one of his favorite books is Evgeny Zamyatin’s dystopia “We”. The artist believes that this literary work is relevant out of time, therefore it can be counted among the samples of great literature.

Tom Hiddleston.

British actor Tom Hiddleston, best known for his super-villainous role as Loki, considers Anton Chekhov to be a genius playwright. According to the artist, Chekhov’s heroes suddenly come to realize that life is an hourglass, while the very action of his plays is based on the presentation of a specific episode from the life of a person who is at a certain time in a certain place. As a fan of Chekhov’s drama, Hiddleston was fortunate enough to play in the British interpretation of the play “Ivanov” based on the work of the same name by the writer.

Johnny Depp also shows sympathy for the work of Russian classics. Talking about favorite books, to which it is interesting to return again and again, along with “Flowers of Evil” by Charles Baudelaire and “On the Road” by Jack Kerouac, he also mentions “Notes from the Underground” by Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky.

Gerard Depardieu.

The world famous French actor Gerard Depardieu loves the work of the classics of Russian literature of the Golden Age – Alexander Pushkin and Mikhail Lermontov.

The authoritative TV presenter Oprah Winfrey adores Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina. In her opinion, this is the most exciting love story.

Tolstoy’s talent is also of particular interest to Hollywood actor Jude Law. He read Anna Karenina after he was offered to star in the film adaptation of the novel. The work made an indelible impression on the actor, so the reading of the book was followed by the reincarnation of Lowe into Alexei Karenin.

Daniel Radcliffe.

Daniel Radcliffe has repeatedly declared his love for Russian culture and, in particular, literature. While still a teenager, he read “Crime and Punishment” by Dostoevsky, then Gogol, Zamyatin and many other writers.

British actor Rafe Fiennes is also a fan of Russian literature. He believes that writers such as Anton Chekhov, Ivan Turgenev, Lev Tolstoy, Alexander Pushkin are surprisingly wise. Fiennes himself several times became the hero of the works of Russian authors. “What I like about your writers – Tolstoy, Chekhov, Turgenev – is that they amazingly explore and show the human soul. Therefore, they are still read and performed. I played in Chekhov’s play on stage, I played Eugene Onegin in the cinema, ”he said in an interview. In 1999, the actor played the role of Eugene Onegin in the film Onegin, and in 2015 he played Rakitin in Vera Glagoleva’s film Two Women, based on Turgenev’s play A Month in the Country.

