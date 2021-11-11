Chris Hemsworth in Thor 2 kissed his wife, fans recognized and praised the actor

The blogger told Marvel fans who Chris Hemsworth kissed in the finale of Thor 2: The Kingdom of Darkness, and surprised moviegoers. They had no idea that Natalie Portman’s place was taken by a person close to the actor. But even the most observant viewers would hardly have been able to spot the substitution.

TikTok account owner Marvel Easter Eggs shoots Easter eggs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On March 1, the guy posted a video about one of the last scenes in the movie “Thor 2: The Kingdom of Darkness”, released in 2013. It is about the moment after the credits, in which the main character returns to Earth to his beloved, scientist Jane Foster, and the couple kiss. Thought Natalie Portman, playing Foster in the MCU, was in the arms of Chris Hemsworth? No matter how it is.

Did you know that Natalie Portman was not able to get to the re-shoots of the last kissing scene in Thor II: The Kingdom of Darkness? When Chris Hemsworth was asked to choose from a list of women to take her place, he instead brought in his wife, who wore Natalie Portman’s outfit and wig for the shoot.

Back in 2013, Natalie Portman told NY Daily News that Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky played in the scene. The actress then explained that at the time of reshooting she could not get to Hong Kong, where her colleague was, due to work on another film.

So they took [в сцену] his wife in my wig and suit, and that’s why he [поцелуй — прим. Medialeaks] was so passionate, Portman said. – It was such a perfect solution, wasn’t it?

The words that the actor offered his wife instead of other women for the role in the scene is also evidence – Chris himself talked about this in an interview with WMagazine in 2017.

The director showed these young ladies who were all great. And I said, “My wife is right there, let’s take her.”

Although the actress shared a curious fact 8 years ago, and Chris confirmed it 4 years later, many Marvel fans, it seems, did not even know about it. The video has collected over three million views and several thousand comments. The fans’ love for Chris only grew thanks to him.

It would never have occurred to me that it was not her, but he is well done that he chose his wife, love is visible in this kiss!

My respect for Chris [устремилось вверх]…

Another reason why I love this man with all my heart !!!

And the scene from such news for the fans only got better.

It’s just the sweetest thing that can be … Great scene!

Elsa Pataky not only starred with Chris Hemsworth in films – the couple also train together. Seeing the power of the girl, the fans of the actor understood: it is better not to joke with Tooru.

However, to keep up with Hemsworth in the field of training, you need to try. The double of the star does not succeed – after all, the god of thunder swayed so that it would not be easy to replace him.