Chris Hemsworth Reveals New Still From Thor 4 With Chris Pratt

With a funny photo, the actor very nicely congratulated Chris Evans on his birthday.

Shot from the filming of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Chris Hemsworth posted on Instagram a new joint shot with Chris Pratt from the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder.



With this positive photo, the actor decided to congratulate Chris Evans, who played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Today, June 13, Evans turns 40. In a comment, Hemsworth wrote:

“Happy 40th birthday, Chris Evans. You will always be number one for me. ”

In the pictures, we can again consider the images of the heroes of the actors. Thor (Hemsworth) has long hair again, he lost weight, outwardly began to resemble a rock star of the 1980s. Star-Lord (Pratt) now has a different costume, which, however, is only partially visible here. The full image of the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy can be seen in footage from the filming, which appeared on the web in February.

In the finale of Avengers: Endgame, Thor went on a space journey with the Guardians of the Galaxy, so it should come as no surprise that Peter Quill will be featured in Thor 4. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who will become the Mighty Thor superhero, will also return in the tape.

Asgard will now be ruled by Queen Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). Among the new MCU heroes will be the god Zeus (Russell Crowe) and the villain Gorr the God Slayer (Christian Bale).

The premiere of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” by Taiki Waititi is expected on May 5, 2022.

See also: What will happen in the 4 and 5 phases of the MCU

