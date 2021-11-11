Chris Hemsworth Shows What Workouts Have Helped Him Build Huge Hands For The New “Thor”

In early June, Chris Hemsworth posted a photo from the finale of Thor: Love and Thunder, in which many were surprised by his huge hands. Recently, the actor showed what training helped him achieve this form.





I have received many questions about my preparation for the role of Thor over the years. This time, I was lucky enough to spend enough time at home and try out a variety of nutritional and training methods to build the strongest version of myself and my character. With this in mind, I decided to develop a fully guided program of how I achieved these results. Eat, exercise, sleep and do it again! – Chris Hemsworth

The video advertises the upcoming Centr Power workout program, which will launch on June 21st.

By the way, yesterday the actor also posted a funny photo with his colleague on the set of The Avengers, Chris Pratt, and also congratulated Chris Evans on his birthday. This actor turned 40 yesterday.

We will remind, the film "Thor: Love and Thunder", in which Chris Hemsworth will return to his role, will be released in May 2022. Attentive fans have found an easter egg that may appear in this comic strip.