Coca-Cola started a patent dispute with the owner of “Drinks from Chernogolovka” :: Business :: RBC

The American company considered that the protection of the Fanta brand was violated. The Russian manufacturer has launched a whole line of products under the Fantola brand. Experts disagree on the prospect of the claim

Photo: Andrey Lyubimov / RBC



Coca-Cola initiated a patent dispute with the producer of “Drinks from Chernogolovka” – the “Aqualife” group of companies – over the Fantola brand, according to the Kommersant newspaper. The controversial brand includes soda, chocolate, chips and popcorn – six trademarks in total.

Coca-Cola explained that the basis for the appeal to the Chamber for Patent Disputes of Rospatent was the alleged confusion of the Fantola trademark with the well-known Fanta brand, which has been protected since 1966, of six trademarks registered in 2019-2020.

The newspaper cites the data of analysts from Euromonitor International, according to which the share of “Drinks from Chernogolovka” in the Russian market is 4.6%, and Fanta – 3.3%. In the first place is the Coca-Cola drink with a share of 19.2%.

If Coca-Cola wins the argument, Aqualife will be deprived of the opportunity to produce its drink. If the company ignores this decision, then Coca-Cola will be able to demand compensation in double the volume of sales, experts explained to the publication.