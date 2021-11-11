Coinbase Shares Drop Amid Decreasing Users And Trading Volume

Coinbase shares fell nearly 15% on Tuesday after the cryptocurrency exchange released disappointing third-quarter earnings data and also reported a drop in active users, signaling a downturn in hectic trading.

According to S&P Capital IQ, third-quarter revenue was $ 1.31 billion, more than 300% higher than the same quarter last year, but well below analysts’ expectations of $ 1.58 billion.

The results show a sharp chill in cryptocurrency trading from the previous quarter, when Coinbase had net income of $ 1.6 billion on net revenues of over $ 2 billion, beating well-known exchanges like Chicago’s CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange.

Trading volume fell to $ 327 billion, down 29% from the previous quarter.

Coinbase, which went public in April, also reported that the number of monthly retail transaction users – retail traders who trade at least once a month (MTU) – reached 7.4 million during this period, up from 2.1 million a year. ago, but that’s less than 8.8 million in the previous quarter.

Net income was $ 406 million, beating the consensus of about $ 380 million.

This comes amid declining excitement and volatility in the crypto market as meme stocks are losing momentum. Brokerage firm Robinhood also reported a sharp decline in crypto trading volumes last month, undermining the company’s cumulative growth.

“Our business is quite volatile as results have shown over the past year,” Coinbase said in a letter to shareholders, in which the company also urges investors to consider the crypto market “in the long term”.

“Although there were softer conditions in the crypto market at the beginning of Q3, due to low volatility and falling prices for crypto assets, at the end of the quarter, market conditions improved significantly, which we continue to see at the beginning of Q4,” the company said.

Have to change plans

Indeed, Bitcoin and Ether, two of the most popular cryptocurrencies, hit record highs on Monday at over $ 68,000 and $ 4,830, respectively. According to the company, these two digital coins respectively accounted for 19% and 22% of the total trading volume on the platform in the third quarter, while the remaining 59% came from other cryptoassets.

The company recently began diversifying into new areas of business: for example, it announced plans last month to launch a market for non-fungible tokens amid the continuing craze for digital collectibles.

Talking to investors, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that NFT will become a major digital asset market in the future, perhaps even bypassing its cryptocurrency business. He also intends to make the company’s NFT market more like Instagram, where users can display digital art as part of their social media profile, rather than on an auction platform like eBay.

Coinbase has been targeted by US regulators who are trying to take control of the free cryptocurrency market, introducing new restrictions and increasing the costs for the crypto business in the area of ​​regulatory compliance.

In September, Brian Armstrong accused the US Securities and Exchange Commission of “lack of consistency” and lack of transparency after the regulator threatened to sue the company if it launches a product that would pay interest on placed cryptocurrencies without official registration.

Coinbase had to drastically change plans and delay the release of the product. However, she is now calling for the creation of a single, specialized body to regulate digital assets, arguing that American securities laws a century ago do not meet the conditions in crypto markets.

Speaking with investors, Armstrong also noted that he met with Gary Gensler, the SEC chairman, last week, and that the conversation was “very productive.”

