On November 11, the Supreme Court of Great Britain completed the consideration of the case on Ukraine’s failure to fulfill its obligations to Russia on Eurobonds in the amount of $ 3 billion.

It may take three to nine months to make a decision, the court’s press service told TASS.

“This is both a very interesting and very difficult case. Perhaps we are entering here to a certain extent on uncharted soil. It will take us a while now to consider what has been said by both sides. We are grateful for the detailed discussions we listened to. We will make a decision in due time, ”said Chief Justice Lord Robert John Reid.

In December 2013, the presidents of Russia and Ukraine Vladimir Putin and Viktor Yanukovych agreed to provide Moscow with a $ 15 billion loan to Kiev through the placement of Ukrainian securities – Eurobonds. Moscow allocated $ 3 billion from the National Wealth Fund, after which a coup d’etat took place in Kiev

Ukraine paid off the debt until the end of 2015, until in December of the same year the new government of the country, headed at that time with Arseniy Yatsenyuk, imposed a corresponding moratorium on payments. Finance Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Danilyuk called the debt a political loan and refused to pay.

In 2016, Moscow appealed to the High Court of London, which in March ordered the Ukrainian side to pay the par value of the bonds in the amount of $ 3 billion, as well as $ 75 million in unfulfilled coupon payment and penalty interest.

On September 14, Kiev won an appeal in a London court. The court ordered a new hearing on the dispute, overturning the previous ruling.

In November last year, the UK Supreme Court postponed the decision on the $ 3 billion Ukrainian bond case due to the pandemic.