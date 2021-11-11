https://ria.ru/20211111/rolik-1758654828.html

Court ordered Navalny to remove videos about Deripaska from YouTube channel

The court ordered Navalny to remove videos about Deripaska from the YouTube channel – Russia news today

Court ordered Navalny to remove videos about Deripaska from YouTube channel

The Moscow Arbitration Court ordered Alexei Navalny to remove from his YouTube channel two videos about businessman Oleg Deripaska, a lawyer told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

2021-11-11T21: 22

2021-11-11T21: 22

2021-11-11T21: 22

incidents

France

Moscow

Oleg Deripaska

investigative committee of russia (cc rf)

youtube

yves rocher

bruno leprosy

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/12/1746203699_0:145:2938:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_3329d6a4f028267a5a159ff9b42f6a49.jpg

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The Moscow Arbitration Court ordered Alexei Navalny to remove from his YouTube channel two videos about businessman Oleg Deripaska, the businessman’s lawyer Alexei Melnikov told RIA Novosti. . “The court satisfied our demands – ordered Navalny to refute the information disseminated in his videos. The court also ordered to remove these videos,” the lawyer told the agency. According to him, at the court session it became known that Navalny’s YouTube channel was blocked, so the lawyer asked place the refutation not in it, but in the Kommersant newspaper. “This is a business publication, my principal is an entrepreneur. Its coverage corresponds to the current situation,” Melnikov noted, adding that the court satisfied this requirement. Deripaska asked for monetary compensation of 1 ruble, the court agreed with this requirement, the lawyer added. “If Navalny, after the entry into force of the court decision (after consideration of the appeal or a month after the court decision, if the appeal is not filed), does not comply with it, the court will impose a fine of 50 thousand rubles per day for each day of delay,” Melnikov Navalny is currently serving time in a colony in the Vladimir region. On February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow canceled Navalny’s suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case and replaced him with 3.5 years in a general regime colony. The Moscow City Court approved this decision. The Yves Rocher case was initiated at that time by the head of the company’s representative office in Russia, a French citizen, Bruno Leproux. As the court established, Navalny and his brother Oleg tricked the representatives of Yves Rocher to conclude an agreement for the transportation of mail with the Glavnaya Subscription Agency company, which they created. The services, according to the verdict, were provided at inflated rates and by another transport company. The total damage, according to the RF IC, exceeded 30 million rubles: 26 million were stolen from Yves Rocher, the rest from the Interregional Processing Company, which, according to the investigation, became another object of fraud.

https://ria.ru/20211102/navalnyy-1757353404.html

https://ria.ru/20211102/sud-1757414229.html

France

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/12/1746203699_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e96e6961918cf3560c87f9706bfc3c76.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, france, moscow, oleg deripaska, the investigative committee of russia (ck rf), youtube, ivy rocher, bruno leprosy, alexey melnikov, russia