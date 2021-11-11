Courteney Cox found an unusual use for a gift from Gwyneth Paltrow

“A vibrator for one woman – an elbow massager for another!”





Legion-Media

Courteney Cox











Courteney Cox received an unusual gift from Goop, the personal brand of her friend Gwyneth Paltrow. It was a luxury vibrator recently introduced in the range of an online store. The star of the series “Friends”, apparently, was happy with the present, but decided to use it for other purposes. Instead of going to the bedroom, Courtney used a massage device to work the injured tendon in the elbow area.

The actress shared her impressions with Internet users. In a 14-second video, the actress inspected the contents of the Goop box: lip gloss, silk sleep mask, the Goop Sex Issue book, and, finally, the vibrator itself. “We all know how to use it,” commented Courtney, hinting at the toy’s intimate uses. Contrary to expectations, in the next shot, the actress clearly demonstrated that the stimulant for the G-spot works well with “tennis elbow” – a disease that provokes chronic pain in the elbow joint.

Goop appreciated the non-trivial approach to their products and posted a response: “One woman’s G-spot vibrator is another woman’s elbow massager. (Thanks @courteneycoxofficial).” Note that Courtney Cox is not the first to receive an intimate gift from Gwyneth Paltrow. She also previously sent vibrators to Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato. Paltrow prides herself on the fact that her brand distributes intimate products, thereby contributing to the sexual education of society.