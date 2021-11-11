Created a 3D model of an electric car Apple Car based on the company’s patents

Automotive experts from Vanarama examined Apple’s transportation-related patents and created a 3D model of a potential Apple Car based on that data. Based on official patents, they showed the possible appearance of the car, as well as its interior.

The 3D model of the Apple Car is definitely inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck. The design includes a single glass roof that includes windows, a sunroof and windshields. Such a roof is built on the basis of patent US10384519B1, which describes a method for creating a car without the need to separate glass panels. Also in the 3D model, there was a place for adaptive doors and additional brand elements, such as a Mac Pro-style mesh grille on the front, pull-out door handles and a white chassis.

A large touchscreen display is installed inside the car, which occupies the entire dashboard (patent US20200214148A1). The infotainment system is powered by Apple software and Siri acts as an intelligent driving assistant. The panel contains temperature controls, playback controls, etc. In the center of the steering wheel, which can hardly be called classic, there is another display.

The source notes that early Apple patents rarely fully reveal the exact shape of the final product. However, the result of Vanarama’s work is the first 3D rendering of what Apple’s future car might look like. Apple officials have so far refrained from commenting on this project, but the company is known to be in talks with partners for production.