Crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border: refugees begin to freeze

On the Polish-Belarusian border, panic is growing among migrants due to the onset of frost. This night was cold again. We already know about the first victims. Belarusian border guards provided medical assistance to a 14-year-old teenager from Kurdistan. He almost died due to hypothermia.

Reports of the death of a 14-year-old refugee turned out to be stuffed in the Polish media. This information was officially denied by the Belarusian State Border Committee. But the teenager really suffered: he has frostbite. He was assisted by Belarusian border guards and doctors. The boy is already with his family, but is still here, under the Polish barbed wire.

The newcomers were looking for a place for tents, they made fires. Probably, this is not their first overnight stay in the open air either. According to them, they first traveled from Minsk to Brest, from here about 200 kilometers to it, and walked for another 5 days. They appeared in the camp at dusk.

The geography has also expanded: if until now there were mainly Iraqi Kurds on the border, these refugees say that they came to Belarus from Afghanistan, even Uganda. This is this migrant from Syria. But the ultimate goal is the same – Germany.

Here is another footage of migrants heading towards the camp. It is difficult to count how many of them there are in total: there is information that another 50 people are walking along the border from the north, and in chat rooms they write about 500 refugees who allegedly also move to the Bruzgi checkpoint.

One way or another, the Belarusian border guards are on duty in an enhanced mode. On the other side, the Poles continue to set up new cordons and military equipment against unarmed and exhausted people. The day before, the Belarusian side brought them another consignment of humanitarian aid, including milk for children. An ambulance also came to the camp: the woman needed help in the last stages of her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Poland detained and deployed back German human rights activists who also wanted to deliver humanitarian aid to migrants and take some of them to Germany. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres believes that the problem should be resolved on the basis of international law. And several EU countries in the UN Security Council requested to hold a meeting today on the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border.

Meanwhile, the Old World was very skeptical about Warsaw’s claims that Russia was involved in the migration crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus. So, for example, the French Foreign Ministry said that there is simply no evidence in favor of such accusations.