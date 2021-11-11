Crying Bella Hadid shared the truth about her depression

Bella Hadid spoke about her mental health. The 25-year-old Instagram model shared a lengthy emotional message with her over 47 million followers, as well as several photos of her crying.

She began by quoting Willow Smith (daughter of actor Will Smith) and praising her for drawing attention to the insecurity and anxiety that many struggle with.

“I love you and your words. It made me feel a little less lonely and so I would like to post it, ”she wrote, noting Smith.

“This feeling that you are not good enough, or the lack of confidence in your art is natural, but at the same time I feel that this is being taught. All people are different, each person has something special and unique to offer. And people forget that everyone basically feels the same: lost, confused, don’t quite understand why they are here. It’s anxiety, as if everyone is feeling it and trying to somehow hide it. We will come together in our faults. In our insecurity, in our joy, in our happiness, and to accept it all as beautiful and natural, ”- said in the quote Smith.

These words resonated in the heart of the model, and she admitted that for several years now she has been thinking about it every day and every night.

“Social media is unreal. Remind anyone in difficulty of this. Sometimes all you need to hear is that you are not alone. So, from me to you, you are not alone. I love you, I see you and I hear you, ”she continued.

She encouraged her followers to stay positive and know that there is always “light at the end of the tunnel.”

