Czech government resigns

The Czech government has resigned – RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

Czech government resigns

The Czech government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis has resigned. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers announced this at a press conference.

PRAGUE, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The Czech government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis has resigned. The head of the Cabinet announced this at a press conference. On the eve of the organizational meeting of the new parliament, the deputies elected representatives of the governing bodies. He represents the political movement ANO (“Action of dissatisfied citizens”), which lost in the October elections to the lower house of parliament. The new cabinet will be formed by the chairman of the liberal Civic Democratic Party, leader of the “Together” coalition, Petr Fiala. The President of the Republic, Milos Zeman, is being treated at the Central Military Hospital, he was recently transferred from intensive care to a standard ward. Doctors cannot yet accurately assess his condition in the context of the ability to perform work duties, but Zeman himself has already talked on the phone with both Babis and Fiala and would like to accept some candidates for the ministerial posts.

Czech

2021

