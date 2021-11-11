Daniel Lee has stepped down as Creative Director of Bottega Veneta. He came up with the “dumpling bag” and brought the green back to fashion.

Mary J. Blige and Daniel Lee

Last night it became known that 35-year-old Daniel Lee is leaving the post of creative director of Bottega Veneta. This is reported in a press release distributed by the Kering conglomerate, which included the brand. The official statement says that the termination of cooperation took place by mutual agreement.

Lee joined Bottega Veneta in 2018 and was tasked with breathing new life into the Italian fashion house. His efforts were crowned with success – the brand’s items have become one of the most talked about and popular among fashion influencers.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley with Bottega Veneta bag

Bag Bottega Veneta Pouch Ksenia Adons with a bag Bottega Veneta

Bags have become hits, first of all the Pouch model, which is popularly called “dumplings”, sandals with a rectangular nose or straps in the form of a telephone wire, not least thanks to Bottega Veneta collections green has become the most trendy color. According to Business of Fashion, the brand’s sales continued to grow even during the pandemic, so the sudden departure of the designer at the peak of success was a complete surprise to many.

Irina Shayk in Bottega Veneta

Bottega veneta

The public parting was as polite as possible and with mutual curtsies.

His unique vision has brought the house’s legacy to the present day and has brought it back to the center of the fashion scene.

François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, wrote in a statement.

My time at Bottega Veneta was incredible. I am grateful for working with an exceptional and talented team, grateful to everyone who was part of our creative process,

– Lee said in turn.

Daniel Lee and Naomi Campbell

Who will take his place is still unknown. The press release said that “a new creative team at home will be announced shortly.”

However, now everyone is interested not only in why this parting happened, but also in what Daniel Lee himself will now do. After all, before working at Bottega Veneta, he was part of Phoebe Fileo’s creative team when she headed Celine. After leaving Celine, Filo temporarily disappeared from fashion radars, but then rumors emerged that she would soon return with her own brand. And this summer it became known that Fileo will definitely return: she should launch her brand with the support of LVMH, the main competitor of Kering. All the details were just promised to be revealed in early 2022, so now many on the network are betting that Lee’s departure from Bottega Veneta at the end of 2021 is not at all a coincidence, and he can really return to cooperation with Phoebe Fileo.

Recall that in 2019, Lee received four awards at the British Fashion Awards at once for his success at Bottega Veneta, including in the categories “Designer of the Year” and “Brand of the Year” – more than any other designer in the history of the event, including such industry titans like Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney.