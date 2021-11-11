Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood ended up on the cover of Empire

Elijah Wood and Daniel Radcliffe become stars of the new issue of Empire magazine.

The actors were featured on the cover for the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings. The cover photo was taken by photographer Art Streiber.

Instagram / @empiremagazine

Another shot of Streiber for Empire was supplemented with illustrations by Peter Strain.

Instagram / @empiremagazine

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone came out in November 2001, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring a month later in December. Although it has been 20 years, during which fans every now and then compared Wood and Radcliffe, the actors first met for a joint interview and photo shoot.

In addition to interviews with Wood and Radcliffe, the issue will feature a 38-page film history, a talk with Harry Potter producer David Heyman, and other material on the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings film series.

The printed issue will appear in the UK on 18 February and can also be ordered online.