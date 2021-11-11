Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Greene to star in Potter’s 20th anniversary special

An alumni meeting is scheduled for Hogwarts. At least the legendary troika performed by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint promises to gather for the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the first part of “Harry Potter” in the special episode of the film franchise.

Information about the reunion of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley was shared by an insider from The Sun. Other foreign tabloids began to spread the news.

According to rumors, Warner Brother studio will begin filming a new episode later this month, and viewers will see it in 2022. The boy who survived and his friends will be joined by other heroes of the cinematic universe. Together they will repeat iconic scenes from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Potter fans will have the opportunity to see an “adult adaptation” of the Christmas ball, the meeting of the wizards on the Hogwarts Express and the famous 9 3/4 platform.

“The special is shrouded in mystery because those working on the franchise want to attract talent first. It will be great if they can handle this and offer the actors big money to reunite.”, – says an insider of the publication.

There is no official confirmation from the film studio, but fans sincerely believe in the veracity of the information. Moreover, Radcliffe himself threw such a fishing rod a year ago.

At an online meeting to mark the 19th anniversary of the first film’s premiere, Daniel hinted that “next year we will be completely nostalgic.” Well, after the rumors spread, Muggles around the world are ready to dive like never before.

