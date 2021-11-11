Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint Reunite in Harry Potter Special

The creators of the Harry Potter film franchise announced the upcoming filming of a special issue dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the release of the film “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”, the first movie of the Potter. The special episode will feature the performers of the main roles – Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Foreign media suggest that this project will be similar to a special edition of the cult TV series “Friends”.

The alleged show is shrouded in mystery as the creators of the franchise want to finalize everything first. It will be amazing if they succeed, they offered the actors large royalties for this reunion, – quotes an insider from Warner Bros. edition of The Sun.

The special edition is expected to recreate iconic scenes such as boarding the Hogwarts Express on platform 9¾ and the Yule Ball. Most likely, filming will begin in London at the end of November.

Daniel Radcliffe, J.K. Rowling, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, 2011

Recall that the first Harry Potter film based on J.K. Rowling’s books was released in 2001. Total Warner Bros. released eight films, the last of which was the film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” released in 2011. In addition, the 2016 prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and its sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, filmed in 2018, are also part of the Harry Potter series. Next year, a trick of the story of the author of the original textbook will be released Newt Scamander Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, starring again Eddie Redmayne.