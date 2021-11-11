https://ria.ru/20211111/migranty-1758667151.html

Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN assessed the expulsion of migrants to Belarus

UN, 12 Nov – RIA Novosti. The first deputy ambassador of Russia to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, called the expulsion of migrants from Poland to the Belarusian side a shame. As the diplomat noted, “this is a complete shame and a complete violation of all possible international conventions and rules.” home countries of migrants who came legally, having received visas. “This would be a complete violation of any international conventions,” he said. At the same time, the deputy representative denied allegations that Russia and Belarus allegedly transfer migrants to the border with Poland. The situation with migrants In the summer on the border of Belarus and Poland, as well as Belarus and the Baltic countries The flow of refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to break into Western Europe increased. The situation escalated on November 8, when about two thousand people gathered at the fence. Polish security forces thwarted several breakthrough attempts, including with the use of tear gas. Illegals have set up a spontaneous camp. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland blame Belarusians for what is happening, Minsk denies all accusations. Lukashenka said that the country will no longer restrain the flow of people: because of the sanctions of the West, there is “neither money nor energy for this.”

