https://ria.ru/20211111/migranty-1758667151.html
Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN assessed the expulsion of migrants to Belarus
Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN assessed the expulsion of migrants to Belarus – RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021
Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN assessed the expulsion of migrants to Belarus
The first deputy representative of Russia to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, called the expulsion of migrants from Poland to the Belarusian side a shame. RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021
2021-11-11T23: 16
2021-11-11T23: 16
2021-11-12T00: 23
in the world
UN
Belarus
migrants
Russia
situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152935/09/1529350965_0:291:3072:2019_1920x0_80_0_0_50e5e5898bfc2078ca6b07e47429dc8e.jpg
UN, 12 Nov – RIA Novosti. The first deputy ambassador of Russia to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, called the expulsion of migrants from Poland to the Belarusian side a shame. As the diplomat noted, “this is a complete shame and a complete violation of all possible international conventions and rules.” home countries of migrants who came legally, having received visas. “This would be a complete violation of any international conventions,” he said. At the same time, the deputy representative denied allegations that Russia and Belarus allegedly transfer migrants to the border with Poland. The situation with migrants In the summer on the border of Belarus and Poland, as well as Belarus and the Baltic countries The flow of refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to break into Western Europe increased. The situation escalated on November 8, when about two thousand people gathered at the fence. Polish security forces thwarted several breakthrough attempts, including with the use of tear gas. Illegals have set up a spontaneous camp. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland blame Belarusians for what is happening, Minsk denies all accusations. Lukashenka said that the country will no longer restrain the flow of people: because of the sanctions of the West, there is “neither money nor energy for this.”
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211111/belarussiya-1758595043.html
Belarus
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152935/09/1529350965_160-0:2891:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e801e0505dca4b41542d8a84105c386c.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, united nations, Belarus, migrants, russia, the situation with migrants on the border of poland and belarus
Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN assessed the expulsion of migrants to Belarus
“These migrants are not allowed to cross the border. They are forced out of the border line, they are criminally persecuted, beaten. There were many cases when Polish and Lithuanian border guards beat migrants and drove them out to Belarusian territory,” Polyanski told reporters.
As the diplomat noted, “this is a complete shame and a complete violation of all possible international conventions and rules.”
Polyansky stressed that the Belarusian authorities have no reason to expel migrants to their home countries who have arrived legally, having received visas. “This would be a complete violation of any international conventions,” he said.
At the same time, the deputy post-representative denied the allegations that Russia and Belarus allegedly transfer migrants to the border with Poland.
The situation with migrants
The situation escalated on November 8, when about two thousand people gathered at the barrage wire. Polish security forces thwarted several breakthrough attempts, including with the use of tear gas. Illegals set up a spontaneous camp.
Migrants staged a crush when distributing food on the border of Poland and Belarus