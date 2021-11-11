details of Johnny Depp’s difficult childhood became known

It became known that Johnny Depp’s mother abandoned his custody when he was 15 years old. She stated that he would be able to take care of himself on his own. This became known from court documents of 1981, which were requested by the American director Paul Barresi to prepare a documentary film about Depp’s divorce from Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp (Photo: Atsushi Tomura / Getty Images)

The actor never hid that his childhood could hardly be called happy. After the divorce of his parents, Depp was left without the care of his mother. The archival documents say: “The wife hereby acknowledges that the minor child of the parties … John C. Depp II is completely emancipated and independent.”

Johnny Depp with mom and Vanessa Paradis (Photo: Vince Bucci / Getty Images)

The divorce papers of the actor’s parents were discovered by Paul Barresi in his research for the new Discovery + documentary series Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard. According to the director, Depp has been taking all kinds of drugs since the age of 11. “Using drugs, he said, was a way to escape family problems. He struggled to arrange concerts for his little-known band and sold ink pens by phone while working part-time. Needless to say, at 17, Johnny was hardly financially self-sufficient and far from emancipating. As I understand it, his mother disowned him at a time when he undoubtedly needed her the most. There are no court records that he was really recognized as legally independent, that is, an adult before the age specified by law, ”Barresi said.

Johnny Depp with his mom (Photo: Barry King / Alamy Stock Photo)

After the death of his mother, Johnny Depp himself gave a long interview to Rolling Stone magazine, in which he said something completely different about his childhood. He said that his father was constantly at work, and his mother was raising children. “Yes, sometimes she hit me for nothing. Sometimes you could just fly an ashtray in your head. It was a ghost house in which no one spoke, ”said the actor. “My mom was possibly the meanest person I have ever met in my life.”

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images for Art of Elysium)

Johnny Depp’s mother, Betty Sue Depp, passed away in 2016 at the age of 81. Three days after her funeral, Amber Heard (the actor’s ex-wife) filed for divorce. During the divorce proceedings, the actress accused her husband of domestic violence. Depp has lost a lot of his job due to domestic violence allegations, but he has no intention of giving up.