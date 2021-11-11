https://ria.ru/20210909/treyler-1749237726.html
DiCaprio and Lawrence Save the World in Don’t Look Up Comedy Trailer
DiCaprio and Lawrence save the world in the trailer for the comedy “Don’t Look Up” – Russia news today
DiCaprio and Lawrence Save the World in Don’t Look Up Comedy Trailer
Don’t Look Up “starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. RIA Novosti, 09.09.2021
2021-09-09T01: 52
2021-09-09T01: 52
2021-09-09T01: 52
the culture
Jennifer Lawrence
leonardo dicaprio
netflix
culture News
movies and TV shows
what to see
Meryl Streep
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/08/1749237546_226-0:2547:1305_1920x0_80_0_0_04d7c6c7426ff8bf139bca0e2149b438.jpg
MOSCOW, September 9 – RIA Novosti. The YouTube channel of the streaming service Netflix has published a trailer for the comedy film “Don’t Look Up” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Graduate student Keith Dibiaski (Lawrence) and her astronomy professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) discover a comet that is flying towards Earth. But nobody believes them. To save humanity, a duo of scientists embarks on a tour to warn the rest of the disaster. Film director Adam McKay (“Selling”, “Power”) has assembled a truly stellar cast. Together with DiCaprio and Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothy Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande and many others are involved in the film. Collider notes that although Netflix has acquired exclusive distribution rights to Don’t Look Up, the film will first be released in theaters on December 10 before it goes live on the platform. It will premiere on Netflix on December 24.
https://ria.ru/20210903/film-1748421117.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/08/1749237546_434: 2458:1518_1920x0_80_0_0_4b9504bd8b1a4306fcf0394906cfb787.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
jennifer lawrence, leonardo dicaprio, netflix, culture news, movies and TV series, what to see, meryl streep, jona hill
MOSCOW, September 9 – RIA Novosti. Comedy movie trailer published on YouTube channel of Netflix streaming service “Don’t Look Up “starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.
Graduate student Keith Dibiaski (Lawrence) and her astronomy professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) discover a comet that is flying towards Earth. But nobody believes them. To save humanity, a duo of scientists embarks on a tour to warn the rest of the disaster.
Film director Adam McKay (“Selling”, “Power”) has assembled a truly stellar cast. Together with DiCaprio and Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothy Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande and many others are involved in the film.
It will premiere on Netflix on December 24.
Trailer for the movie “Red Notice” with Reynolds, Gadot and Johnson released