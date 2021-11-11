Did not agree with the characters: 6 unsuccessful office romances – Psychology

Office romances on set are not uncommon. But how often does something good come out of it? WomanHit.ru has collected in an article six stories of office romances that were unsuccessful

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, The Rum Diary

It’s hard to find a more unfortunate office romance story than the story of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The actors met on the set of the film “The Rum Diary” and pretty quickly started a romance. For the sake of a new lover, Depp even left Vanessa Paradis, with whom he lived together for fourteen years. But the happiness did not last long: after fifteen months of marriage, Amber accused the actor of systematic domestic violence and filed for divorce. This was followed by a string of public scandals, recriminations and legal proceedings. Warner Bros. Studio and completely decided to break the contract with Depp, so he will no longer play one of the main roles in the movie “Fantastic Beasts”.

Anna Khilkevich and Anton Poklepa, “Barvikha”

The young people met during the filming of the TV series “Barvikha”. Anna played one of the main roles, and Anton worked there as an administrator. The couple began a serious relationship, and four years later, the lovers got married. However, after six months of marriage, Khilkevich realized that Anton was just a friend to her.

Anastasia Zavorotnyuk and Sergey Zhigunov, “My Fair Nanny”

During the filming of the popular TV series “My Fair Nanny” it was also not without an office romance. Anastasia Zavorotnyuk and Sergei Zhigunov played a couple in love – so believable that after the premiere rumors spread about their romance in life. Sergei divorced his wife and plunged into a new relationship, but two years later the couple announced their separation, the official version of which was the incompatibility of characters.

Elena Korikova and Daniil Strakhov, “Poor Nastya”

Daniil Strakhov immediately won the hearts of the audience, playing the role of Baron Korf in the popular TV series “Poor Nastya”, which can now be watched on the STS Love TV channel. On the set, Strakhov met actress Elena Korikova. The blonde immediately won Daniel’s heart. Young people played in love so much that Strakhov practically left his wife Maria Leonova, but changed his mind in time and stayed in the family.

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, The Notebook

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams played lovers so convincingly in The Notebook that after filming ended they did not even try to hide their romance. Eyewitnesses say that on the set, young people often cursed and shouted, and Gosling even asked the director to replace McAdams with another actress. The lovers’ tumultuous relationship consisted of painful breakups and joyful reunions, but ultimately the couple broke up three years later.

Alexey Makarov and Maria Mironova, “Department of S. S. S. R”

Another unsuccessful romance played out on the set of the project “Department of S. S. S. R.” Married Alexei Makarov and Maria Mironova started a relationship in front of colleagues and without hesitation appeared together at events. Everyone was amazed by the fact that a year before this story Makarov became a father, but neither his wife nor newborn daughter saved him from treason. The actors’ relationship lasted two years, after which the couple broke up.