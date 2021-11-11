Digest: The EU is preparing new sanctions against Belarus. Russian airlines may fall under them

2 hours ago

Photo author, AFP Photo caption, Numerous supporters of Mikhail Saakashvili gathered in front of the Tbilisi City Court

Mikhail Saakashvili is being tried without him

In Tbilisi, the trial of ex-president of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili began, but the first session was held without the participation of the defendant: the Georgian penitentiary service refused to take the prisoner from the prison hospital to the Tbilisi city court.

At yesterday’s session, the court decided to cancel Saakashvili’s preliminary detention. But he will not be released: the ex-president has already been sentenced to six years in prison in two other criminal cases.

The court sentences were passed in absentia, since after the expiration of his second presidential term, Saakashvili left Georgia. The trial at the Tbilisi City Court on November 10 was the first trial in the new Saakashvili case since his return to Georgia and his arrest.

The current case concerns the events of fourteen years ago – the dispersal of the rally on November 7, 2007 and the raid on the Imedi TV company when Mikheil Saakashvili was president of Georgia. He is charged with abuse of power.

As our correspondent Nina Akhmeteli reports from Tbilisi, in the courtyard of the court, where the hearing was held, his supporters and opposition leaders gathered. The police were mobilized here.

The ex-president’s lawyers tried in vain to ensure his presence at the court session. Saakashvili continues his hunger strike in prison, announced shortly after his arrest on October 1, and considers himself a political prisoner.

“The court today confirmed that there is no justice in Georgia. The court said: no matter for what reason, the main thing is that Mikheil Saakashvili was not in the courtroom,” one of the lawyers of former President Bek Basilai summed up the trial to journalists.

According to him, Saakashvili feels very weak, but he wanted and was ready to participate in the meeting. The lawyer claims that the authorities are afraid of the politician appearing in the courtroom.

The next court session is scheduled for November 29.

Suppression of Iranian protests will be considered in the tribunal

Photo author, AFP Photo caption, Protests against a sharp rise in fuel prices in November 2019 swept almost the entire country and were brutally suppressed by the Iranian authorities

In London, the meeting of the tribunal will continue, examining the brutal suppression of anti-government protests that engulfed Iran two years ago. The purpose of the hearing is to establish whether the acts of Iranian officials, including the country’s supreme spiritual leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, qualify as crimes against humanity.

The massive protests at the end of 2019, which rocked almost the entire country, were caused by a sharp jump in fuel prices – by 200% overnight. An additional impetus to the protesters was given by the destruction of the Ukrainian Airlines airliner, which was shot down by a missile shortly after takeoff from Tehran airport. The victims of the disaster were 176 people, mostly Iranians.

Thousands of people were killed and injured in the crackdown on protests by Iranian security forces. The Tribunal was established in London by a panel of judges of international law.

Andrey Pivovarov is on trial in Krasnodar

Photo author, Natalya Kazhan / TASS

The Leninsky District Court of Krasnodar will begin to consider the merits of the criminal case against Andrei Pivovarov, accused under the article on the activities of an “undesirable organization”.

The former leader of Open Russia was detained in May at the Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg before flying to Warsaw. The case is based on more than 30 posts on Facebook on the public page “Andrey Pivovarov”, dedicated to elections, helping doctors during a pandemic and other topics. Pivovarov faces from two to six years in prison.

US pledges military aid to Ukraine and warns Moscow against “2014 mistake”

Photo author, Sergei Malgavko / TASS Photo caption, Washington does not fully understand what Moscow is up to this time, but they find it suspicious (pictured: Russian military exercises in annexed Crimea in October 2021)

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said during a meeting in Washington with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba that Moscow’s intentions regarding recent troop movements near the Ukrainian border remain unclear, but unleashing a new aggression against Ukraine would be a serious mistake for Russia.

“We are familiar with the Moscow repertoire,” Blinken said during a joint press conference with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister in Washington. “Any escalation or aggressive action will cause great concern for the United States.”

The meeting between Blinken and Kuleba took place against the background of reports of the transfer of additional Russian military units to the border with Ukraine. Last week, the Ukrainian defense ministry announced that about 90,000 Russian troops are now stationed near the border.

“We are worried that Russia could make a serious mistake by trying to repeat what it did in 2014, when it amassed forces along the border, entered sovereign Ukrainian territory, while falsely claiming that it was provoked,” Blinken said. …

“We reiterate our unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the secretary added. “And the international community will see through and through any Russian attempt to resort to its old tactics.”

Blinken also promised that the US administration, in cooperation with Congress, will work to ensure further military assistance to Ukraine, including lethal means.

China and US agree on warming

Photo author, AFP Photo caption, China is in no hurry to abandon coal, citing the need to ensure stable economic growth and the well-being of its residents

The United States and China, two of the world’s top greenhouse gas emitters, unexpectedly signed a declaration on cooperation in the fight against climate change at the Glasgow climate conference.

In the declaration, the United States and China commit themselves over the next nine years, until 2030, to work together to ensure that the global average temperature rise does not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era, and call on other countries to redouble efforts to overcome the “significant the gap “between what needs to be done for this and what has been done so far.

Xie Zhenhua, head of China’s climate talks, told reporters that the United States and China have more in common than differences on climate issues.

In September, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China hopes to achieve carbon neutrality – that is, absorb as much carbon dioxide as the country emits into the atmosphere – by 2060. At the same time, in the near future, according to the plans of Chairman Xi, China will increase CO2 emissions and they will peak until 2030.

Illegal migrants want to clip their wings

Photo author, Nicolas Economou / NurPhoto Photo caption, Turkish Airlines management declares its innocence in the transfer of illegal migrants to Belarus

According to Western media reports, the European Union is preparing next week to prepare new sanctions against the Belarusian regime in response to the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border.

According to Politico, citing sources in diplomatic circles, in an attempt to cut off the flow of illegal migrants from Belarus, the EU seeks to put pressure on officials and airlines helping to transport migrants from their home countries to the borders of the European Union.

As an unnamed EU diplomat told the publication, the package of sanctions contains two sections: one is dedicated to people and groups responsible for facilitating illegal migration, and the second is directed against those who are responsible for human rights violations in Belarus.

Among others, according to the source, the Belarusian state airline Belavia, as well as other air carriers operating flights to Minsk, may fall under the sanctions.

In particular, we are talking about the Russian airlines Aeroflot, UTair and Nordwind Airlines, as well as Turkish Airlines and FlyDubai. In Brussels, it is assumed that these airlines are involved in the transportation of illegal migrants to Belarus, but the final list of airlines, as well as officials involved in the crisis, has yet to be approved.

It is also not yet known what exactly the sanctions will be.

The fact that Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines may be on the sanctions list was announced on Wednesday evening, citing its sources, and Bloomberg’s agency.

Commenting on this information, Turkish Airlines said that the allegations that the airline’s flights to Belarus contributed to the illegal movement of migrants does not correspond to reality. Aeroflot had no comments at the time of writing this digest.

The decision on the sanctions, according to Politico, may be agreed upon next week, during a meeting of EU foreign ministers. Bloomberg, citing its sources, reports that sanctions may be imposed by the EU jointly with Britain and the United States. It is planned to announce them in early December.

On Wednesday, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, held a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, following which she stated that the European Union and the United States intend to expand the sanctions previously imposed on Belarus, and both individuals and legal entities will be their targets. As we wrote the day before, Germany on Tuesday warned the Belarusian authorities about the impending solidarity European response to the border crisis provoked by Minsk.

“Anyone involved in deliberate smuggling of migrants will be subject to sanctions,” said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. “Lukashenka must realize that his calculation will not work. Blackmailing the European Union will not work.”

How did the development plan for Gelendzhik upset the local residents?

Photo author, Feoktistov Dmitry / TASS Photo caption, City officials claim that the new master plan is needed to improve the look of the seaside town and attract more tourists

Residents of Gelendzhik are filled with indignation about the new project of the master plan for the development of the resort. They are outraged that the project is changing the functional purpose of entire blocks located in a 500-meter strip from the sea. Instead of residential buildings, there are so-called “recreation areas” or “public and business”.

The townspeople are afraid that if the master plan is adopted, the next step will be forcing them to sell their plots. The petition demanding to change the general plan was signed by more than 11 thousand people, but can this change anything?

The owners of a brothel in Vienna have figured out how to help the country increase the level of vaccination against covid: anyone who gets vaccinated in their institution is promised the choice of either half an hour of free communication with one of the employees, or a voucher to go to the sauna.

To view this content, you need to enable JavaScript or use another browser Video caption, A coronavirus vaccination station has opened in one of the brothels in Vienna.