Digest: The EU is preparing new sanctions against Belarus. Russian airlines may fall under them

Numerous supporters of Mikhail Saakashvili gathered in front of the Tbilisi City Court

Numerous supporters of Mikhail Saakashvili gathered in front of the Tbilisi City Court

Mikhail Saakashvili is being tried without him

In Tbilisi, the trial of ex-president of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili began, but the first session was held without the participation of the defendant: the Georgian penitentiary service refused to take the prisoner from the prison hospital to the Tbilisi city court.

At yesterday’s session, the court decided to cancel Saakashvili’s preliminary detention. But he will not be released: the ex-president has already been sentenced to six years in prison in two other criminal cases.

The court sentences were passed in absentia, since after the expiration of his second presidential term, Saakashvili left Georgia. The trial at the Tbilisi City Court on November 10 was the first trial in the new Saakashvili case since his return to Georgia and his arrest.

The current case concerns the events of fourteen years ago – the dispersal of the rally on November 7, 2007 and the raid on the Imedi TV company when Mikheil Saakashvili was president of Georgia. He is charged with abuse of power.

