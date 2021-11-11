Discord Founder Denies Ethereum Integration Rumors

Users reacted negatively to the platform founder’s hint.

The developers of the Discord messenger are not going to connect Ethereum accounts of crypto wallets to their platform, said the founder and CEO of the company Jason Citron.

This week, Citron himself hinted at plans to integrate the messenger with cryptocurrency wallets. The platform’s founder posted a screenshot of the Integrations section of Discord on Twitter. It showed a new possibility of connecting Ethereum accounts of MetaMask and WalletConnect crypto wallets. He signed the image with the words “maybe nothing”, and later added the comment “pre-release”.

In a new tweet, he revealed that the developers of Discord “have no current plans to launch this internal concept.”

“Web3 has both many advantages and many problems that need to be worked out,” said Citron.

According to him, at the moment the developers are focused on protecting users from spam and fraud.

The reaction of platform users to the news about the possible emergence of integration with cryptocurrencies was mostly negative, according to TechCrunch. Even in the non-fungible asset (NFT) communities, users wrote that the emergence of crypto payments on Discord will increase the amount of fraud on the platform.

Notably, the developers recently conducted a poll called Discord & Web3. This was announced by one of the users of the messenger on Twitter.

Many large companies are looking to implement cryptocurrency services this year. For example, Twitter launched a bitcoin transfer functionality in September. In October, Facebook announced the launch of its Novi digital wallet in two countries.

Business interest in NFTs is explained by the rapid growth of their popularity – in the third quarter, the NFT market grew 15 times.

