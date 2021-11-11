https://ria.ru/20211111/davka-1758572656.html

Distribution of food to migrants at the Polish border escalates into a stampede

Illegals on the border of Belarus and Poland staged a stampede when a UN representative handed them food, Sputnik Belarus reports. RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

MINSK, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Illegals on the border between Belarus and Poland staged a stampede when a UN representative handed them food, Sputnik Belarus reports. An employee of the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees, Mamo Muluseu, arrived at the camp. Hundreds of people, crowding each other, surrounded the official to get food. Judging by the video on the Telegram channel Sputnik Belarus, several people fought. The situation on the borders of Belarus with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania due to the influx of immigrants from the Middle East and North Africa escalated this summer. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that due to Western sanctions, the country has “neither the money nor the strength” to restrain the flow of people. Brussels, in turn, reproached Minsk for using the opportunity to put pressure on Europe. This week, several thousand refugees rushed to the Belarusian-Polish border and tried to break through the cordon. After an unsuccessful attempt, the migrants set up camp, and in response, Poland and Lithuania concentrated troops in the border areas. Countries have also declared a state of emergency there.

Belarus

Minsk

Latvia

2021

