Do not leave me unnecessarily – Newspaper Kommersant № 205 (7167) from 12/11/2021

The virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as it became known to the American media, is scheduled for November 15. The leaders have a lot to discuss, from climate issues to Taiwan’s status. Meanwhile, experts do not expect a sharp warming in relations between the two powers: the contradictions between them are too deep.

The fact that Xi Jinping and Joe Biden’s online talks are scheduled for Monday, November 15, Politico reported, citing knowledgeable sources.

Both leaders have already hinted at a desire to mend relations. In particular, on Tuesday, at a gala evening marking the 55th anniversary of the National Committee on US-China Relations, representatives of the two countries read out congratulations from the heads of state on the occasion of the anniversary.

The letter from the Chinese leader expressed “readiness to interact and cooperate with the United States” in order to “return to the correct path of sustainable and stable development.”

Mr. Biden’s address noted the “global importance” of maintaining these relations in the context of such challenges as the fight against the pandemic, external threats and the climate crisis.

Unsettled relations between the two countries in the area the economy, mutual duties on the import of goods, supply chain disruptions, currency regulation – all these are among the most serious problems in the framework of the US-China interaction. According to US Trade Representative Catherine Tai, quoted by Bloomberg, the parties intend to return to negotiations on the first phase of the trade agreement concluded in January 2020 in the near future, a few days before Donald Trump handed over the presidency of the United States to Joe Biden. Some of the agreements under that deal will expire before the end of this year.

Another pressing issue is differences in views of the future. Taiwan… For the People’s Republic of China, it is an integral part of its territory. Any interaction between the United States and Taiwan as a sovereign state is viewed by Beijing as a threat to China’s sovereignty and provokes a painful reaction. Thus, the arrival of a delegation of members of the US Congress in Taiwan on Tuesday was greeted with indignation by the Chinese leadership. As a result, Beijing began another military exercise in the area. The Chinese Defense Ministry attributed these actions to “the need to take measures to protect national sovereignty.” Last month, the Chinese leadership blamed US and Canadian warships for provocations in the Taiwan Strait. And China itself then stepped up flights of its military aircraft in the airspace of Taiwan.

Obviously, neither side is ready to compromise on the Taiwan issue.

At the end of October, Joe Biden recalled: the United States has an obligation to repel a hypothetical aggression against Taiwan from someone else. Moreover, the head of the White House added that, although he does not strive for a cold war with China, they “must understand that the United States is not going to retreat and change its views.” And although Joe Biden, it would seem, did not say anything new, only repeating the points of the agreement with Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reacted sharply and recommended not “underestimating the firm determination and ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The recent attempt to strengthen American influence in the strategic Asia-Pacific region did not add warmth to relations between the two countries. We are talking about the conclusion of the so-called Security Pact between Great Britain, USA and Australia (AUKUS). The deal, according to a senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, Adam Mount, and a former Pentagon employee, Van Jackson, draws a line of demarcation between those countries “who are with China and those who are against.” Experts, whose opinion is quoted by The New York Times, add that the agreement raises a lot of questions, in particular, “it is unclear whether it will help solve the security problems posed by China, and whether the price is justified.”

On Thursday, AP released quotes from Xi Jinping’s statement at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum.

“This region cannot and should not return to confrontation and division of the Cold War era,” the Chinese leader said, clearly addressing Washington in absentia.

Another strategically important issue from the point of view of US-China relations is China’s participation in the international fight against climate change… The fact that the world’s second largest economy, which is responsible for nearly a third of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, was not represented by its leader at the Glasgow Climate Summit (COP26), seriously vexed the President of the United States. At his press conference at the summit, Mr. Biden expressed the view that China thereby “missed an opportunity to influence people around the world and people here at COP26.”

However, on the eve of the upcoming online talks, on Wednesday evening, China and the United States unexpectedly reached some agreements. They announced increased cooperation to combat climate change, in particular through reducing methane emissions, strengthening forest protection and phasing out coal. At a press conference dedicated to this event, the US President’s special envoy for climate issues John Kerry said that, despite all the contradictions, cooperation between the two countries on this issue plays an extremely important role. And the agreement reached, in his words, “is only the beginning.”

According to Rachel Rudolph, professor at Bryant University, Rhode Island and associate professor at the Beijing Institute of Technology, climate change is one of the topics for which effective cooperation between Washington and Beijing is most likely. Also in a conversation with Kommersant in this row, Ms. Rudolf named the restoration of the world economy and the problem of Myanmar, where on February 1 this year the military took power and the violence continues to this day. “Beijing has much more influence over the current military government in Myanmar, and it is in the interests of the Chinese side to contain internal conflicts. And the restoration of the world economy is important not only for China’s own economic growth, but also for managing the growing instability around the world, ”the expert said. Also, among the possible topics for discussion at the summit, in addition to those already mentioned, she named the proliferation of nuclear weapons, Iran, Afghanistan, energy security.

Rachel Rudolph is confident that “the long-term strategic confrontation between the United States and China – either cooperation or confrontation – is likely to continue.”

Erl Rasmussen, vice president of the Washington-based organization Eurasia Center, does not expect any breakthroughs either: in a conversation with Kommersant, he noted that the contradictions are too deep. The expert believes that the misunderstanding with China, in particular, is due to the current US approach to diplomacy. “The arrogance of American foreign policy and disregard for the concerns of both allies and adversaries is definitely not the type of ‘diplomacy’ that is needed at the present time. Rather, it only aggravates the situation, ”he said. However, the interlocutor of Kommersant hopes that “the leaders will be able to slow down the further slide of relations down the slope.”

At the same time, it is already clear when, in theory, a face-to-face meeting between Messrs Biden and Xi can take place. The Chinese leader intends to invite Joe Biden to the Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing in February 2022, at the talks, the American television channel CNBC said on Thursday, citing sources. Whether the visit will take place will largely depend on how the upcoming online negotiations will go and how they will end.

