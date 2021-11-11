Do not spill water: what American stars

There are 5 famous couples on our list.

Successful, rich and famous people find it difficult to find a good friend. Material wealth and popularity are the reasons for the envy of others, so finding someone who will be sincerely happy for you is a gift that not everyone has.

Today we will tell you which of the Hollywood celebrities managed to know the warm feeling of love and friendship.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston / REUTERS

The actresses met in 1994 on the set of the TV series Friends.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Courtney Coxdepositphotos.com

Since then, Aniston and Cox have been best friends for many years. Aniston became the godmother of Courteney Cox’s daughter, Coco, and she turned to her for support after her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney

Brad Pitt / REUTERS

Hollywood handsome men met on the set of the movie “Ocean’s Eleven”.

George Clooney / depositphotos.com

For many years, the actors talked with each other, but in 2020 they fell out. According to rumors, this happened because of the wife of George Clooney – she really did not like Jolie. Because of this, Clooney did not invite the star couple to the wedding ceremony. Perhaps now the relationship between the actors will improve, since Pitt and Jolie have divorced.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson

Matthew McConaughey / depositphotos.com

Most of the audience remembered the actors as the leading actors in the TV series “True Detective”.

Woody Harrelson / depositphotos.com

In fact, Hollywood celebrities have known each other for a long time and have appeared together several times. They have four films on their account: “Welcome to Hollywood”. TV Ed, Surfer and True Detective. In addition to work, McConaughey and Harrelson are united by a strong male friendship.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis

Sylvester Stallone / depositphotos.com

Actors whose names are the first to come to mind when it comes to American action films.

Arnold Schwarzenegger / depositphotos.com

The stellar trinity have been friends for over 30 years, but on the set of The Expendables, Stallone and Willis managed to quarrel. “Rocky” called “Die Hard” lazy, but then he apologized. As far as we know now, Hollywood celebrities quite often communicate outside the set.

Johnny Depp and Tim Burton

Johnny Depp / depositphotos.com

The stunning Hollywood actor and talented director have been friends for many years.

Tim Burton / depositphotos.com

There is a joke on the network that Tim Burton always stars in his films his wife and best friend – actress Helena Bonham Carter and Johnny Depp. Burton divorced his wife, but he did not abandon his friend – he supported him during litigation with Amber Heard and said that he would definitely write a role for him in his next film.

Christina Kaschavtseva