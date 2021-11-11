https://ria.ru/20211111/dtp-1758499668.html

Doctors talked about the state of actress Safonova

Actress Elena Safonova, who got into an accident the day before in Moscow, is in a state of moderate severity, RIA Novosti was told at the N.I. Sklifosovsky.

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Actress Elena Safonova, who got into an accident the day before in Moscow, is in a state of moderate severity, RIA Novosti was told at the N.I. Sklifosovsky. Wednesday, a law enforcement source told RIA Novosti that the actress from the movie Winter Cherry Elena Safonova was injured in an accident on Prospekt Mira in Moscow. – reported in the research institute them. Sklifosovsky.

