Doctors talked about the state of actress Safonova
Actress Elena Safonova, who got into an accident the day before in Moscow, is in a state of moderate severity, RIA Novosti was told at the N.I. Sklifosovsky. RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Actress Elena Safonova, who got into an accident the day before in Moscow, is in a state of moderate severity, RIA Novosti was told at the N.I. Sklifosovsky. Wednesday, a law enforcement source told RIA Novosti that the actress from the movie Winter Cherry Elena Safonova was injured in an accident on Prospekt Mira in Moscow. – reported in the research institute them. Sklifosovsky.
