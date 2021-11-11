Drake is Billboard’s Artist of the Decade. Also in the top – Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Rihanna

The Billboard Music Awards will take place on May 23 in Los Angeles. Canadian rapper Drake will be named Artist of the Decade at the ceremony.

Beginning with the studio compilation “Thank Me Later”, Drake’s records have been at the top of the Billboard 200, which also includes the latest release of 2019, “Care Package”. Some of the artist’s tracks kept top positions on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for about a year, and singles from new albums immediately hit the rating. Drake is the only solo artist to have spent over 50 weeks at # 1 on the charts.