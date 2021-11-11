Dress designer for Nicole Kidman and Amal Clooney dies at 28

Loyal fans of 16Arlington were the designer’s friend, actress Lena Dunham, as well as Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and others. Billie Eilish appeared in the brand’s products in her debut shoot for Vogue magazine. And Amal Clooney walked the red carpet in a luxurious white floor-length dress with feathers at the London Film Festival in October.

Friends and fans of the artist’s work, whom everyone affectionately called Kikki, cannot believe what happened. Close friend and Girls star Lena Dunham wrote a farewell letter to the designer, published by Vogue magazine. “Thanks to her laughter, silly things seemed important, sad things seemed funny, and everything around them seemed perfect. And her beauty, which is so easy to talk about, paled in comparison with how beautiful she made other women feel. Not only the women she designed for, but also the women she met during the day – everyone from the waitress, the design assistant to the mother of the bride. Kikka lived to help other women realize their beauty, and this quality was inherent in her. “

According to the family and representatives of Federica Cavenati, she passed away after a short illness.